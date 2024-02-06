Hamburg PD: officers involved in deadly shooting followed procedures and use of force policy

HAMBURG, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Town of Hamburg Police Department says the officers involved in the deadly shooting of a woman on Friday followed the department's procedures and use of force policy.

Chief Peter Dienes provided an update Tuesday afternoon regarding the shooting.

Dienes said a six-year veteran officer, who was not named, shot and killed 36-year-old Lisa Haight of Jamestown when responding to the report of a burglary.

This unfolded on Friday morning after Haight stabbed someone while in a van on the NYS Thruway that was on its way to a methadone clinic in Buffalo. The van pulled over and police say she then ran off to a home on Willet Road where an alleged burglary occurred, according to Dienes.

Dienes said the homeowner on Willet fought off Haight and told police she was “out of her mind” and “possibly on something.”

He said Haight crossed a creek behind the home on Willet and went to a home on McKinley Parkway where another alleged burglary occurred. Police were able to track her down by her footprints in the snow, according to Dienes.

He said two officers saw the door of the home on McKinley open and announced they were entering while a third officer stayed outside. The officers found Haight in the bathroom naked and attempting to cut herself with a knife. She eventually let go of the knife after officers gave verbal commands. Dienes said the officers used de-escalation techniques to get Haight to comply.

The officers guided Haight into the hallway outside of the bathroom and then tried to handcuff her but she resisted, he added.

He said Haight grabbed an object and started making slashing and stabbing motions. All three officers believed she had a knife but instead, they later realized she had a pen-like utility light.

One officer shot Haight once in the chest and once in each leg, Dienes said. He said the officers followed the proper procedures and use of force policy.

"This component of the encounter with Ms. Haight took place within seconds in very tight quarters, in a narrow hallway, with poor lighting conditions," Dienes said.

He said police believe Haight turned off the electrical breakers in the home.

The three officers are on administrative leave and will be interviewed soon by the New York State Attorney General's Office.

The investigation is ongoing and Hamburg police are being assisted by New York State police and the state Attorney General's Office.