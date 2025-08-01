Hamburg man arrested for selling marijuana to underage children on Snapchat

TOWN OF HAMBURG, N.Y. (WKBW) — A Hamburg man has been arrested by police, accused of using social media to sell marijuana to juveniles.
Investigators say 34-year-old Cory Los-Schumacher used applications like Snapchat to coordinate the marijuana sales to young children.
Hamburg Police Captain Todd Ehret says this arrest was made because of a parent who checked their child's phone and found messages from
"Parents need to be aware of what their kids are doing on social media," said Captain Ehret.
Los-Schumacher is charged with Criminal Sale of Cannabis to a Person Under the Age of 21, Endangering the Welfare of a Child, and Unlawfully Dealing with a Child.
Because this is a misdemeanor, Los-Shumacher has been released.