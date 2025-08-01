Hamburg man arrested for selling marijuana to underage children on Snapchat

TOWN OF HAMBURG, N.Y. (WKBW) — A Hamburg man has been arrested by police, accused of using social media to sell marijuana to juveniles.

Investigators say 34-year-old Cory Los-Schumacher used applications like Snapchat to coordinate the marijuana sales to young children.

Hamburg Police Captain Todd Ehret says this arrest was made because of a parent who checked their child's phone and found messages from

"Parents need to be aware of what their kids are doing on social media," said Captain Ehret.

Barry Screenshots provided by father of one of the targeted kids showing messages

Los-Schumacher is charged with Criminal Sale of Cannabis to a Person Under the Age of 21, Endangering the Welfare of a Child, and Unlawfully Dealing with a Child.

Because this is a misdemeanor, Los-Shumacher has been released.