HAMBURG, N.Y. (WKBW) — The week before Christmas is one of the busiest for Santa and Mrs. Claus, and they're spending it in one of their favorite places, the Southtowns.

"It's our home," said Mrs. Claus. "This is where we like to be when we're not at the North Pole. Western New York is just a very giving, loving community."

They were part of the Village's Holly Jolly Weekend and spent time at Chestnut Ridge in Orchard Park.

On Tuesday, they visited the Bloom Early Learning Center, where they heard Christmas wishes and sang "Jingle Bells."

"It's amazing, Santa and Mrs. Claus embody what we're trying to do here, right? Love first," said Megan Coltoniak, Owner of Bloom. "City of good neighbors, they know how to show that."

As they make their rounds in their decked-out red Jeep, listening to children's Christmas wishes, they're collecting donations to fulfill a wish of their own.

"This year, we're helping a special family. A mother that is fighting bone cancer that has four little kids," said Santa. "It's not just about being out there, it's about helping others. That's what it's all about."

They met this mother of four at Wayside Presbyterian Church. She has 2-year-old twins, a five-year-old and an eight-year-old.

'Good neighbors': Santa, Mrs. Claus raising money for Hamburg mother battling cancer

They fundraise every holiday season and always exceed expectations. You can help them by donating on Venmo.