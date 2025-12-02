TOWN OF AURORA, N.Y. (WKBW) — Snow in the Southtowns is inevitable, but clearing the roads has gotten expensive. So one municipality is getting creative this year.

"Brine has been a game-changer for us, hopefully financially, but also safer roads," David Gunner, Superintendent of Highways for the Town of Aurora, said. "You know, we were a little nervous a week ago, but wow, it's working just as planned."

After the rock salt shortage, prices have gone up. Gunner says they went from paying $35/ton to $53/ton. Then, a manufacturer in WNY reached out, offering their extra brine at a low cost.

"I brought it to my lead guys and said, 'Hey, what can we do?'" Gunner said.

'Game-changer': Town of Aurora's new approach to treating roads this winter, as salt prices rise

Mike Ingelfinger and Mike Evens, his lead guys, brainstormed and built a multi-purpose truck that they could load with a tank of salt brine.

They took me out on the road to show me how it all works.

"Instead of waiting for the rock salt to take effect, this is immediately taking effect," Ingelfinger said. "Then we don't have to put as much down, I'm thinking it's gonna be better for the environment as well. Plus, it's considerably less expensive."

Taylor Epps Taylor and Mike in the salt brine truck

Before the temperatures get low, they can use this and cut down on the amount of salt on the roads.

"Are there situations it's not gonna be good?" Evans said. "Yes, heavy snow. But it's another tool in our toolbox."

Tools that they're using before many of us wake up and start the day. And you can help make their jobs easier. If you see them on the roads, be sure to slow down and give them room to work.