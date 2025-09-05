'Free Fridays': Hamburg business launches monthly free children's clothing giveaway

HAMBURG, N.Y. (WKBW) — A dry cleaner in the Southtowns has launched a monthly program giving away free children's clothing to give back and help the environment.

Kathy Benzinger, who has operated a Benzinger's Clothing Care business for 29 years, started "Free Fridays" this summer in partnership with local consignment shops. The program takes place on the first Friday of each month in the parking lot.

"People should know that every second, a truckload of clothing ends up in the landfill," Benzinger said. "I thought we can do something about this."

Kathy reached out to Nancy Baker from Southtowns Kids Consignment, who started donating clothes that couldn't be sold.

"If it comes with a stain on it, or a rip or a tear, I can't accept it, it won't sell, so I donate it to Kathy Benzinger," Baker said.

Benzinger's team cleans, repairs and restores the donated clothing before folding it and giving it away on Free Fridays. You can stop by and take as much as you want.

"No cost, no questions, no form, just show up during event hours and take what you need," said Lilah Babiak, Marketing Coordinator for Benzinger's.

Jackie Hoak, a grandmother of 11, attended the event and left with a Sabres t-shirt and a plaid shirt for two of her grandkids.

"I think it's great for the community," Hoak said.

Benzinger plans to continue Free Fridays in the parking lot while the weather permits, with hopes for an indoor event around the holidays.

"The reason I'm successful is because of this community," said Benzinger. "I wanted to start giving back to the community that has given so much to me over the last 29 years."

You can also donate clothes to support the program.

