HAMBURG, N.Y. (WKBW) — FeedMore WNY is opening a new warehouse and distribution center in Hamburg, giving the organization more room to store food, accept donations and expand its hunger-relief efforts across Western New York.

The organization celebrated its opening Thursday at its new 200,000-square-foot facility at 4832 Camp Road.

The warehouse is part of a $115 million regional headquarters project to bring FeedMore WNY's operations together under one roof.

The new campus replaces two older facilities in Buffalo that the organization had outgrown.

For years, limited space made it difficult for FeedMore WNY to accept larger food donations. The organization estimates it had to turn away approximately $13.5 million worth of food donations over the last five years because of inadequate infrastructure and storage.

The new warehouse is designed to help change that, with dedicated space to accept and repackage bulk donations, along with a specialized protein suite to handle large protein donations. FeedMore WNY said the suite is the first of its kind at a food bank in the Northeast.

The additional space will help accommodate large-scale community food drives, including events like Rock Out Hunger.

WATCH: What you need to know about the 21st annual Operation: Rock Out Hunger benefiting FeedMore WNY

What you need to know about the 21st annual Operation: Rock Out Hunger benefiting FeedMore WNY

FeedMore WNY President and CEO Tara A. Ellis said the organization's previous facilities placed physical limitations on its ability to carry out its mission.

"Today, we step into a larger, unified campus that fully empowers us to alleviate hunger," she said.

The warehouse is the first major component of the larger campus to begin operations. Additional portions of the project, including a new commercial kitchen, are expected to further expand the organization's capabilities.

Once operational, the kitchen will be able to produce up to 20,000 meals per day, doubling FeedMore WNY's current output potential.

The larger campus is also expected to support workforce development programs and increase volunteer capacity. Approximately 160 employees will initially work out of the new Hamburg facility, with employment expected to grow in the coming years.

The $115 million project received more than $53 million in support from New York State, including $48 million administered through Empire State Development and $5 million from the New York Power Authority.

Governor Kathy Hochul said the investment will help FeedMore WNY serve communities across the region for years to come.

The project is intended to strengthen food storage and distribution efforts throughout Erie, Niagara, Cattaraugus and Chautauqua counties.

FeedMore WNY was formed in 2020 through the merger of the Food Bank of Western New York and Meals on Wheels for Western New York.

WATCH: FeedMore WNY opens new $115 million warehouse in Hamburg to expand food distribution