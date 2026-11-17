BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The 21st annual Operation: Rock Out Hunger benefiting FeedMore WNY is now underway and continues through November 23.

For an entire week, DJ Jickster will collect funds, frozen turkeys and nonperishable and perishable food items at Millard Filmore Suburban Hospital.

Over the past two decades, Operation: Rock Out Hunger has become a critical drive for FeedMore WNY, helping ensure food-insecure Western New Yorkers have holiday food items.

According to organizers, Operation: Rock Out Hunger has collected more than $540,000, 462,300 pounds of food and 43,000 turkeys since it started.

The drive comes as food insecurity continues to grow across Western New York. Last year, FeedMore WNY served more than 170,000 people through its programs and services, a 51% increase since 2021.

All food collected during the drive will be taken to FeedMore WNY's warehouse, where it is sorted, packaged and distributed to nearly 400 hunger-relief partners throughout Erie, Niagara, Cattaraugus and Chautauqua counties.

You can donate online at feedmorewny.org or in person at the Millard Filmore Suburban Hospital.

WATCH: What you need to know about the 21st annual Operation: Rock Out Hunger benefiting FeedMore WNY

What you need to know about the 21st annual Operation: Rock Out Hunger benefiting FeedMore WNY

If you or someone you know needs food assistance, contact FeedMore WNY at (716) 822-2002 or visit www.feedmorewny.org and click the Find Food button.

Rock Out Hunger is sponsored by 97 Rock, Kaleida Health and 7 News.