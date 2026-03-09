LACKAWANNA, N.Y. (WKBW) — A first-of-its-kind children's book about Father Nelson Baker is being distributed to Catholic schools across the Diocese of Buffalo, introducing a new generation of students to the Western New York figure known as the "Padre of the Poor."

Monsignor David LiPuma, pastor of Our Lady of Victory Shrine and Basilica in Lackawanna, sat before a third-grade classroom at OLV Elementary School to read the first chapter of "Father Baker: A Friend to All."

Father Baker children’s book introduces new generation to ‘Padre of the Poor’

"It's to make sure that this generation, these kids today, know about Father Baker and the wonderful story that is his," Father LiPuma said.

Father Baker, who was born in 1842 and died in 1936, founded an orphanage to care for children. His work continues today through OLV Services. He was also responsible for getting the basilica built.

Students listened carefully as Father LiPuma read about Baker's early life, including a story about his character as a young boy.

"Father Baker, as a young boy, was given $1 by his parents to go and buy whatever he wanted, and they thought he was going to come back with a baseball mitt or harmonica, and what did he do? He came back with a statue of Our Blessed Mother," Father LiPuma said.

Students then took over reading duties from the book.

“Feeding a growing population,” read OLV third grader Ellie.

Another OLV third grader named Ella also read the book out loud.

“He would give his life to God,” read Ella. Afterwards, she shared her reaction with me.

"Umm — I like him a lot....and think he's interesting," Ella said.

Students from Catholic Academy in Buffalo were also in the classroom. They were shadowing for the day, since both schools will be combining at OLV next school year.

Third grader Ivanna also read from the new book, "Nelson, about ten years older than most of his classmates."

Ivanna had a simple assessment of Baker after reading.

"He's a good guy....good guy," Ivanna said, drawing a respectful laughter from the class.

Father Baker remains on the road to sainthood. He was named Venerable in 2011, but two verified miracles must still be proven for him to be named a saint.

LiPuma tells me Baker's legacy carries a message that resonates beyond the classroom.

"We need role models like Father Baker, and he truly uplifts everyone when you hear a story," Father LiPuma said.

The book is also being distributed to other Catholic schools across the Diocese of Buffalo.

