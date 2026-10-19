HAMBURG, N.Y. (WKBW) — A fatal crash that killed a Buffalo woman is raising new safety concerns among neighbors and nearby businesses along Camp Road in Hamburg.

Residents say crashes have been a recurring problem near the intersection of Camp Road and St. Francis Drive. They hope the latest fatal crash prompts a closer look at safety along the busy stretch of road.

Frank Jones, who lives along Camp Road, said he has seen the aftermath of multiple crashes near his home.

Jones pointed to damaged trees and makeshift memorials along the road as reminders of previous crashes.

“It's just a tragedy,” he said.

Camp Road is maintained by the New York State Department of Transportation.

The agency did not provide crash totals for the area in response to an inquiry, saying a Freedom of Information Law request would be required to obtain the records.

Jones estimated there have been nearly a dozen crashes in the area. He believes the number of crashes increased after a traffic light at the intersection was removed.

Nearby, Father Matthew Foley of St. Francis High School said speeding along Camp Road is an ongoing concern, particularly when it comes to student safety.

“Sometimes people just go speeding down it, so I'm always concerned about the safety of our young men,” Foley said.

WATCH: Fatal crash raises safety concerns along Camp Road in Hamburg

Fatal crash raises safety concerns along Camp Road in Hamburg

Police identified the woman who died Saturday night as 41-year-old Letia Brown of Buffalo.

Two other people were injured and are recovering, according to the information provided by police.

“It's just a shame somebody had to lose their life,” Jones said.

Jones and Bill Sim, owner of Southtowns Fireplaces and Stoves, hope state transportation officials will take another look at the road and consider whether safety improvements are needed.

The cause of the crash is unknown.