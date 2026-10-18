Buffalo woman dead after fatal crash in the town of Hamburg

HAMBURG, N.Y. (WKBW) — A woman is dead after a crash on Camp Road in the town of Hamburg Saturday night.

According to the Town of Hamburg Police Department, just after 9 p.m., police responded to a two-vehicle crash on Camp Road at St. Francis Drive.

One vehicle was traveling north on Camp Road. The driver, a 41-year-old woman from Buffalo, was taken to the hospital where she was later pronounced deceased.

The second vehicle was traveling south on Camp Road and was occupied by a 46-year-old man and a 45-year-old woman, both from Buffalo.

Both were taken to the hospital for injuries sustained in the crash. No update has been given on their condition.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.