Fans raise affordability concerns as Buffalo Bills open new Highmark Stadium

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WKBW) — Buffalo Bills fans gathered outside the new Highmark Stadium on Tuesday, eager to catch a first look at the team's new home — though many said the cost of attending a game remains a serious concern.

Amherst residents Gina Griffo and her mother, Dena Lunetta, made the trip to see the stadium. Both are longtime fans, but said higher ticket prices are a barrier.

"This is a blue-collar market — you would say — we're working people...and for the amount they are charging..." Griffo said.

WKBW Amherst residents Gina Griffo and her mother, Dena Lunetta.

"If you have a family of four...you're looking at close to $1,000...to come to a game...and I don't know any families that can afford that," Griffo said.

Despite the sticker shock, the two said they haven't given up on getting inside.

“It's just something we are going to have to plan for...maybe not this year...hopefully in the future...I'd like to," Griffo and Lunetta said.

Lunetta said she's hopeful the stadium will offer other ways for fans to experience it.

"We'll just have to think about how we are going to get inside there...but maybe they'll do tours...maybe they'll have special event days...which should be great," Lunetta said.

Jaden Tomczack, a Buffalo native now living in North Carolina, was back in the area for a family wedding. I spoke with him outside the stadium. He told me the new stadium looks “awesome," but the cost to attend is too high.

"The prices are ridiculous," Tomczack said. "You're supposed to go and have a good time...you're not supposed to break the bank.”

WKBW Jaden Tomczack, a Buffalo native.

Tomczack and his wife are expecting their first child. He said he hopes to return for a future game and stocked up on Bills gear for the next generation of fans — including a Bills outfit complete with a little skirt for his daughter-to-be.

Buffalo native Marilyn Cutting, visiting from Florida, said she attended many games at the old stadium and stopped to admire the new stadium.

WKBW Buffalo native Marilyn Cutting.

"It's gorgeous from the outside," Cutting said.

Despite higher ticket prices, she believes dedicated fans will find a way to make it work.

Even fans who said they can't afford to get inside Highmark said they'd be happy tailgating in the parking lot to take in the Bills experience.

"You're going to have your tailgate parties and have a good time," Cutting said.

Tomczack agreed. "Just as much fun as in the stadium."

WATCH: Fans raise affordability concerns as Buffalo Bills open new Highmark Stadium

Fans raise affordability concerns as Buffalo Bills open new Highmark Stadium

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.