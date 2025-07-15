'Everybody can win': New details unveiled about proposed West Seneca recreation center and ice rink

WEST SENECA, N.Y. (WKBW) — The plan to bring a new ice rink and recreation center to West Seneca has been in the works for some time, but we now know how much it might cost you.

"Everybody can win with this," said Gary Dickson, Town Supervisor. "More ice pads have been wanted by this community for at least 15 years, if not more."

The goal is to address a longstanding need. There are 900 children involved in West Seneca Youth Hockey, the second-largest organization of its kind in Western New York.

"And right now we only have one ice pad, super limited in what we can do," said David Cox, a West Seneca Youth Hockey board member.

So what's the plan?



WHAT: Build a recreation center and ice rink, with the ability to use it for multiple sports and events

WHEN: If passed, construction is planned for 2027, with a goal of opening in 2028

WHERE: On the Town Hall campus, near Centennial Park, to the right of the existing ice rink

HOW MUCH: We don't know for sure, but the town is looking at a $40 million bond

Taylor Epps Predicted cost breakdown for West Seneca recreation center and ice rink

"Whatever happens, there will be a small, hopefully, tax impact, and we will lay out the impact in as much detail as possible," said Dickson.

We're talking about a 3% tax increase, which is $40 more a year for the average household in West Seneca.

"It's not just about hockey, and that's a big thing for us; it's about everyone in our community," said Cox. "This is also an economic driver for us. The more we can do here, the more teams we host, that's gonna drive economics all over the town."

What are neighbors' concerns?

This was unveiled at a public meeting where neighbors voiced a few of their concerns, from noise and disruption during construction to the location.

"Putting your resources into one design and really benefiting one association, you're pitting families against each other, and that's not what West Seneca's about," said one neighbor, who says the football little league team is lacking resources.

Some voiced concerns about the Town having other bonds for projects like the library.

Taylor Epps A neighbor sharing her concerns with the town board

"I just think it should be privatized," said one neighbor. "I don't want my taxes to go up."

But others stood up in support for the new designs and mentioned how great this would be for families.

"It's an investment and I really hope people look at it that way," said one neighbor.

What now?

At the next meeting on July 28th, they'll vote on a resolution about the bond money.

This will be on the ballot come November as a referendum if the town moves forward, so neighbors have the final say.