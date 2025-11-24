HAMBURG, N.Y. (WKBW) — We're coming up on the biggest holiday weekend of the year, and business owners in the Village of Hamburg want you to spend it there.

More than 30 businesses have decked the halls and discounted their prices for Black Friday and Small Business Saturday, encouraging you to shop local.

"In January, there's not a lot of shopping happening," said Anne McIntosh with the Village Business Advisory Council. "We really rely on the month of December to get us through the rest of the year and the early beginning of next year."

She's a business owner herself and says everyone comes together for this.

"It's our biggest event of the year," said McIntosh. "It's so important to shop local if you can, just one or two or three gifts for your loved ones. We all are offering the biggest deals and specials, and discounts."

WATCH: 'Event of the year': 30+ businesses offering deals in Village of Hamburg for Holly Jolly Weekend

'Event of the year': 30+ businesses offering deals in Village of Hamburg for Holly Jolly Weekend

Here are the participating businesses and deals:

Food & Drink



174 Buffalo: Dec 16th Wine Dinner

Alchemy Wine and Beer : Buy $100 get $20

Augie's

Black Flower Wine and Provisions

Blue Eyed Baker

Buffalo Bros Burgers

Comfort Zone Cafe: Friday- Free, limited edition, Christmas earrings or necklace for the first 20 people who spend $20 or more on merchandise. Saturday- Shopper's warm-up special, BOGO hot drinks from 3–6 pm

John &Mary’s: Holiday peppermint hot chocolate $1.50

Mason’s Grille 52: $10 bonus with every $50 gift card purchase

Spot Coffee: $5 Hamburg holiday latte, and a $10 Hamburg stacker sandwich

The Now Pizzeria: Buy a $50 gift card receive a free $10 gift certificate

Shops



BloomiVerse

Expressions Floral & Gift Shoppe

Feisty Shamrock Boutique: 25% off all apparel, Buy 2 get 1 half off on Rowe Casa Organics, spend $100 get a $20 gift card

Flicker Gifts & Inspirations: Free Gift w/Purchase! $25=Bracelet; $50=Candle; $75= $10 Gift Card

Game On Sports Hamburg: Buffalo Bills mystery grab bags containing one autographed jersey and one autographed 8x10 - $69

Gear for Adventure: Buy 3 Get 1 FREE Smartwool and Darn Tough Socks

Graphic-Poetry Stationery Shop

Grayhart Boutique

GWFA Gallery: $10 off Open Studio Bundles, Open Studio Subscriptions

Harvest Lantern:

Free gift with $75 or more purchase both Friday and Saturday

Lockwood's Greenhouses and Farm: Enter to win a raffle for a decorated wreath on Friday or a group of Christmas plants on Saturday.

Loti Henna Studio & Boutique: 10% off + free gift with $100 purchase

Love's Jewelry Boutique: Free Gift With $100 Purchase & Up To 25% off Select Merchandise

Lucky Dog Pet Company: Free gift with purchase

Magpie Cards & Gifts: Spend $100 in Kendra Scott, receive a FREE Holland Necklace GWP (while supplies last)

Main + Downing: 10% of the weekend's sales will be donated to families in need in the community.

Merit Badge Books: 10% off ALL adult hardcover books on Black Friday & 10% off children's picture books in store for Small Business Saturday.

Molly + Kate: Free gifts with purchase while supplies last

Prima Oliva Olive Oils & Vinegars: Get $10 Prima Cash with every $60 purchase

Prima Plants: Get $10 Prima Cash with every $60 purchase

Rustique by Ashley: Spend $50 Receive $10 in boutique bucks

What a Woman Wants: Spend $75 and get a $10 coupon to be used January through March 2026

For more information, click here.