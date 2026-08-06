EDEN, N.Y. (WKBW) — The 62nd annual Eden Corn Festival is officially underway in Eden, drawing tens of thousands of visitors to the American Legion Post 880 grounds on Route 62 for four days of rides, live entertainment, and fresh sweet corn.

This year's theme is "Corn in the USA," celebrating America's 250th anniversary.

Organizers spent Thursday morning putting finishing touches on the setup for the celebration. The festival is considered the biggest fundraiser of the year for more than 15 local organizations, including the American Legion and the Eden Fire Department.

Fresh sweet corn is delivered daily from area farms. Among the suppliers is Amos Zittel & Sons, a fifth-generation family operation providing 30,000 ears of corn to the festival.

"I think it's such a privilege. It started, the festival, back in the 60s, just a small community, and a chance for everybody to get together, and it is an awesome fundraiser for your fire department, police department, churches, chamber," Bill Zittel of Amos Zittel & Sons said.

WATCH: Eden Corn Festival kicks off with 'Corn in the USA' theme, celebrating America's 250th anniversary

Eden Corn Festival kicks off with 'Corn in the USA' theme, celebrating America's 250th anniversary

Jeff Winter, president of the Eden Corn Festival, said the event's popularity speaks for itself.

"People love it. I mean, we draw, for a community that's only 7,000 people, we'll get 60,000 to 70,000 people out here," Winter said. "So that means people want to come to Eden and people come from all over the United States."

The festival is located six miles south of Hamburg and five minutes off Exit 57A of the New York State Thruway.

A complete schedule of events is available at www.edencornfest.com.