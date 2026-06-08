East Aurora named regional winner in 'America’s Favorite Small Towns' contest

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Visit Buffalo has announced that East Aurora has been named a Northeast Regional Winner in PARADE Magazine’s “America’s Favorite Small Towns” competition.

The village is one of only 10 regional winners across the U.S. and is officially in the final round for the national title of the competition. The winner of the national title will be announced by PARADE later in June.

According to Visit Buffalo, as a finalist, East Aurora was featured in the May 29 special edition of the magazine, which spotlighted Vidler’s 5 & 10, the Roycroft Campus, Fisher-Price, the Aurora Theatre, and more.

East Aurora was nominated for the contest by Visit Buffalo, and community voting was open from November 2025 to February 2026.

We first told you about this story in February. We spent the day in the village and spoke to several people who had already voted and explained why East Aurora deserved the title.

WATCH: East Aurora named a finalist in 'America's Favorite Small Towns' contest

East Aurora named a finalist in 'America's Favorite Small Towns' contest

Visit Buffalo said the winning town will receive a PARADE x Steller activation at their town’s July 4 festivities, "which could include celebrity involvement, sponsor giveaways, and national media coverage."

“East Aurora deserves this recognition. From the Roycroft Campus to the shops on Main Street, East Aurora is filled with history, charm, and community spirit. We’d like to share our appreciation for everyone who voted for East Aurora and helped us share its story with readers and future visitors!” - Visit Buffalo president and CEO Patrick Kaler

“For a small town, we have a lot going on: the Roycroft Campus, locally-owned small businesses and shops, we have tour buses coming in. East Aurora is really a Norman Rockwell, Currier and Ives place.” - Don Vidler, co-owner of Vidler’s 5 & 10