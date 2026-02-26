EAST AURORA, N.Y. (WKBW) — It's the perfect backdrop for a Hallmark movie, a great place to grab a bite to eat and home to neighbors who say it's the best place to live.

Those are just some reasons why East Aurora is a finalist for America's Favorite Small Towns contest.

"I think it would be absolutely amazing, amazing! Could you imagine East Aurora, America's Favorite Small Town? That it's here, this is it," said Victoria Sturman, Executive Director of the Greater Easter Aurora Chamber of Commerce.

WATCH: East Aurora named a finalist in 'America's Favorite Small Towns' contest

East Aurora named a finalist in 'America's Favorite Small Towns' contest

I spent the day in the village, and several people have already put their votes in.

"I looked this morning, I think we're right at 4th place again," said Cliff DeFlyer from Vidlers 5 & 10. "We're really looking forward to it. I think it's got a lot of pluses if we can get that, not only for the small businesses here, but just the recognition."

So, why does East Aurora deserve the title?

"There's no place like East Aurora," said Sturman. "It's nostalgic, it's that small-town vibe that we have here. People say Buffalo is the City of Good Neighbors; I would argue EA is the village of good neighbors."

Taylor Epps Michele Walter and Anne Herd came to visit from Alden and Orangeville

The village has been toggling between the third and fourth spot. Voting ends February 28 for the community. Click here to vote.

National finalists will be announced on March 1, state winners on June 1 and the national winner on June 12.