HAMBURG, N.Y. (WKBW) — In honor of Women's History Month, two women at the New York State Department of Transportation in Erie County are breaking barriers in roles traditionally held by men — one behind the wheel of a plow and the other managing crews who keep our roads safe.

WATCH: 'Earned the respect': Highlighting the work of women at the state DOT during Women's History Month

'Earned the respect': Highlighting the work of women at the state DOT during Women's History Month

Heather McCourt is the resident engineer for the state DOT in southern Erie County. Melanie Wikarski is a highway maintenance worker and plow driver.

McCourt said she has not been immune to skepticism about her role.

"I had a phone call once from a gentleman who said, 'What the hell is a woman doing running highway maintenance?' And I said, 'I'm doing it very well. Thank you," McCourt said.

Wikarski tells me the reactions are mostly positive.

"I get some surprise, but then I really do get some thumbs up and everything," Wikarski. said.

WKBW Heather McCourt, NYSDOT resident engineer.

McCourt manages nearly 60 plow trucks and more than 125 workers. Melanie Wikarski drives one of them.

McCourt said her upbringing shaped her path.

"My dad was an engineer, although he was electrical, and so I always loved math, and I like construction, and went into civil engineering, got my degree from UB," McCourt said.

Wikarski tells me she is driven by a desire to prove herself.

"I just want to go above and beyond. I've earned the respect of being able to work just as hard as anybody else," Wikarski said.

WKBW Melanie Wikarski, DOT plow driver.

The two women met me in Hamburg after being on duty since Monday because of the latest winter snowstorm. McCourt manages nearly 60 plow trucks and more than 125 workers in the winter.

She said no two days on the job are alike.

"I like to say maintenance is like a box of chocolates. You never know what you’re going to get. 60 degrees yesterday morning, trees down everywhere, and then the snow comes in. So, every day is interesting," McCourt said.

I was also invited to step on board Wikarski's plow. We started in Hamburg and drove into Eden, salting and clearing drifts.

When asked about her confidence behind the wheel, Wikarski pointed to her earliest instincts.

"Being a kid playing with Tonka toys, knowing that I could do this," Wikarski said.

WKBW NYSDOT plow.

Both women said their message to young women is simple: believe in yourself.

"It's like anything else, you're taught the skills to do this, whether you go to school. You didn't know how to read or write. You're given the skills you're being taught," Wikarski said.

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