Driver sentenced in deadly hit-and-run crash outside Highmark Stadium before Buffalo Bills game

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Erie County District Attorney's Office announced 33-year-old Khairullah I. Hasein of Buffalo was sentenced to 120 days in jail followed by 5 years of probation for a deadly hit-and-run crash that happened just outside Highmark Stadium moments before a Buffalo Bills game on November 13, 2023.

According to the district attorney's office, Hasein, who was working as a delivery driver at the time of the incident, hit a pedestrian with his vehicle on Southwestern Boulevard near Stadium Drive and fled the scene. His vehicle was later found with front-end damage on Mills Street in the City of Buffalo.

The victim, 65-year-old William J. Young of Rochester, was transported to ECMC where he later died from his injuries.

Hasein pleaded guilty to one count of leaving the scene of an incident without reporting resulting in death on February 6.

WATCH RELATED: Driver pleads guilty to killing man in hit-and-run crash outside Highmark Stadium before Buffalo Bills game