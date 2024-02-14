Driver pleads guilty to killing man in hit-and-run crash outside Highmark Stadium before Buffalo Bills game

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WKBW) — A delivery driver faces up to seven years in prison for a deadly hit-and-run crash that happened just outside Highmark Stadium moments before kickoff to a Buffalo Bills game.

The driver, 33-year-old Khairullah Hasein, has pleaded guilty to Leaving the Scene of an Incident Without Reporting Resulting in Death in connection to the crash November 13 in Orchard Park.

Officers responded to Southwestern Boulevard near Stadium Drive for reports of an injured person just one minute before the start of the Monday Night Football game between the Buffalo Bills and Denver Broncos.

The victim, 65-year-old William Young of Rochester, was taken to ECMC where he later died from his injuries.

7 News spoke with a longtime Orchard Park resident one day after the crash who said the incident at this intersection came as no surprise.

"It's just happening quite often on game days something's always going on," said Kathy Bauer. "The people fly up and down the streets it's 45 on Abbott and then you have 50/55 on Southwestern. It can tend to get crazy especially when they're leaving the game you know so and at nighttime, it can be harder to see."

Hasein will be sentenced in April.