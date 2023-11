ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WKBW) — The eastbound lane of Southwestern Boulevard between Abbott and California Road is closed following a crash Monday night.

According to Orchard Park Police, at least one person was injured following a hit and run just outside Highmark Stadium.

In a Facebook post, police ask for the public's help locating a gray Toyota Camry with a damaged windshield and Indiana plates.

Police are asking for people to please avoid the area.