'Don't be Grinches': Community rallies for Providence Farm Collective during Town meeting

ORCHARD PARK, NY (WKBW) — During Wednesday's Town Board meeting in Orchard Park, community members voiced their concerns about Providence Farm Collective's months-long water shortage.

"I wish I could get back to growing vegetables instead of worrying about this all the time," said PFC's Farm Manager Isaac Frisina.

Frisina says he is frustrated with the new barn built in November, still without water.

The collective is waiting for the Orchard Park Town Board to turn on the water, which Farmer Dan Schuester says should have been done sooner.

"Please help them get hooked up without creating an undue hardship for Providence Farms. I am embarrassed by my Town and some of my fellow citizens for not celebrating these new immigrant farmers and their dreams," said Schuester.

The Erie County Farm Bureau is also voicing frustration with the Town Board. "We encourage you to do the right thing: support a small farm in your community that's putting food on the table. Don't be grinches; allow them to hook up to the water," said Dan Brenner, Erie Co. Farm Bureau County Director.

The Town proposed a new water district along Burton Road, even though the farm has the Erie County Water Authority hookup on its property.

Town Supervisor Eugene Majchrzak says he was unaware the farm had asked to be part of the Town's water supply.

"The one thing that frustrates me is the exaggeration of the process, and it has not been 3 years as far as treated water; it's only been a few months," said Supervisor Majchrzak.

However, Providence Farm Collective shared the below emails with 7 News reporter Jaurdyn Johnson that show correspondence with past town board members and Wayne Bieler, Orchard Park's Town Engineer, dated back to 2021 and 2022. In the emails, the collective asks about assessing public water.

WKBW Emails between Providence Farm Collective and Orchard Park Town officials regarding public water access

WKBW Emails between Providence Farm Collective and Orchard Park Town officials regarding public water access

WKBW Emails between Providence Farm Collective and Orchard Park Town officials regarding public water access

7 News Reporter Jaurdyn Johnson contacted Councilman Joe Liberti and Town Supervisor Majchrzak for comment but received no response.

The Town Board hopes to present solutions on January 15th to connect Providence Farms to water.

