Still no water at Providence Farm Collective, residents share consideration points to Orchard Park Town Board

TOWN OF ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WKBW) — A beautiful, newly built $2.3 million barn is still dealing with a major dilemma: no water at its facility.

In November, Providence Farm Collective showed off the completed expansion that would allow more farmers to work and wash their produce.

It meant new restrooms, showers, an industrial kitchen, and a small indoor market.

A week later, on Nov. 20, the Orchard Park Town Board had yet to sign off on a certificate of occupancy (CO) which meant no water running to the new barn.

"Our barn work is complete, but we do not have water and to get a certificate of occupancy, we need to have water in the barn," Providence Farm Collective Executive Director Kristin Heltman-Weiss said. "Erie County Water Authority reached out to the Town of Orchard Park. I guess they have an agreement where a verbal 'Okay' like, 'Hey, we're ready to hook up and Orchard Park says, 'Okay, go ahead'. Well, they have not received that. As a result, we haven't connected."

The issue has caused the non-profit to cancel its upcoming winter market.

Orchard Park residents and lovers of the Providence Farm Collective shared points of consideration to the Town Board, Wednesday night.

The topic was not an item on the agenda.

Residents took advantage of the public forum to share their concerns.

7 News was the only station at the meeting and heard voices from nearly a dozen people about PFC and its importance.

"The work that PFC does with new immigrant farmers is wonderful to see in action and because of it, they can provide Western New York with healthy, fresh produce as well as allow our refugee and immigrant community members to develop their farming practices," Orchard Park Resident Julie Furlong said.

"I like that they allow school field trips there. I'm a retired teacher and a parent. My grandkids don't know much about farms," Orchard Park Resident Charlotte Tahk said.

Others shared the financial benefits it brings them.

Providence Farm Collective Market Manager Hamadi Ali said, "For many of us, farming at PFC is about more than fresh food and culturally relevant vegetables. It's about reconnecting with our heritage and strengthening our communities. This place has become more than home. It is a lifeline."

University at Buffalo Systems Planning and Health Communities Lab Researcher Kate Hayes said, "To our understanding, New York State legislation does not discourage the provision of water infrastructure for farm uses in agricultural districts."

Providence Farm Collective Lawyer Paul Weiss said, "It is within your town engineer's authority to recommend us to connect within District 17. We have given this language to the town. We are hoping that it will be accepted, without any caveat to a new water district."