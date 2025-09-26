'Couldn't wait': How Sunday's 1 p.m. kickoff time is impacting ticket prices and Bills gameday plans

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WKBW) — Where else would you rather be at 1 pm on a Sunday?

Fans absolutely love the early afternoon kickoff window, but the Bills only have two of those day games at home this year.

The first one is against the Saints on Sunday, and local businesses are feeling the impact.

"This 1 o'clock game is such a calling for us, it's so crazy, the phone calls that we've had," said Mark Ebling, Owner of Danny's South.

How the Buffalo Bills' 1 p.m. kickoff is impacting gameday, a look at ticket prices & business preps

Ebling has been stocked for weeks with cases of wings and potatoes. People from all over have been trying to secure a spot to watch the game there.

"We have a big party in our back parking lot, we have a big party way in the back, a party in the front," said Ebling. "I think everybody couldn't wait for this 1 o'clock game."

He says people flock to Danny's because they can't get tickets with prices starting at around $250.

Taylor Epps Mark Ebling, owner of Danny's South

"When you get to the lower level, it's like $325-$350," said Nick Giammusso, President & CEO of VIP Tix. "Fans are excited and that's really what's driving ticket prices."

He says the Bills' on-field success and the nostalgia of the last season in the current stadium mean every game is a must-see.

"There's too much demand and everybody wants to be in that stadium."

Normally, his tip is to wait until closer to kickoff to buy, but those prices aren't going down close to game time.

But whether you're cheering from the seats or from a barstool, Go Bills!