Community planning Orchard Park benefit to support local mother and son both battling cancer in May

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WKBW) — A local family is getting much-needed support from the community as a mother and her son both battle cancer.

Dawn Roller was diagnosed with stage four metastatic breast cancer in 2022. Last May, her son Luke was diagnosed with high-risk neuroblastoma.

Luke has undergone chemotherapy, surgery in New York City and radiation in Boston. He faces two more years of targeted cancer treatment.

To help the family, event coordinator Jill Gloniak and Dawn's stepfather, Rich Michalczak, are helping organize an upcoming benefit.

The event is scheduled for Kentucky Derby Day on Saturday, May 2, at Wings Meeting Place in Orchard Park. Attendees are encouraged to wear their best Derby hats.

The benefit runs from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. Tickets are $30 for adults and $10 for kids. Tickets include draft beer, wine, pop, pizza and live music. Tickets can be purchased here. For donations, contact Jill at (716) 982-2563, Rich at (716) 604-6997 or Lori at (716) 907-3900.

Kentucky Derby raffles are in by 6:57 p.m. The event organizers ask that guests wear their best Derby hat ($1 entry fee) for prizes.

Second Hand News Band is expected to perform after Derby.

7 News spoke with the family last summer. Watch their full story below:

Community rallying to support Lancaster mom and 5-year-old son who are both battling cancer