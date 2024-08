WEST SENECA, N.Y. (WKBW — West Seneca Police are asking drivers to avoid the intersection of Clinton Street and Borden Road Sunday night while their Accident Investigation Unit looks into a serious accident.

Police told our 7 News crew at the scene that two people were seriously hurt, at least one critically. They say speed is likely a factor here, but will be releasing more info throughout the night. We will keep you updated as we learn more.