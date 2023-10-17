'Can't wait to do it for years ahead': Local businesses team up for third year of Veteran's Day giveback

HAMBURG, N.Y. (WKBW) — Three local organizations are looking to make a difference in a veteran's life with a gift.

Decked Out WNY, Len-Co Lumber, and Fiberon are coming together for the third year to build a deck for a local veteran in Western New York. Over each of the last two years, the contest has received over 1,300 submissions. This year, they are expected to surpass over 2,000

You may remember last year's winner, Gerald Tidd, a 82-year-old Marine veteran from North Tonawanda. After winning the contest, he decided to pay it forward. Tidd began collecting essential items like food, clothes, hygiene products and gift cards for other veterans.

"I get rewarded for a job that I liked, I loved to do," Tidd said. "My main goal in life, is to help them get back on their feet. Just get them off the street."

Owner of DeckedOut WNY Pat Williams comes from a family of veterans. He said the best part of doing this is seeing the joy that the renovations bring to the veterans. It's all apart of a bigger plan with the giveaway — the hope to eventually build a house for a veteran.

"It feels great. It feels great every year. It comes quick every year and it’s something that we look forward to," Williams said. "By the time we’re done building it in the spring, a couple months go by and we’re out doing it again so can’t wait to do it again this year and the years ahead."

You can nominate a veteran here.