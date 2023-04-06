Local Vietnam Veteran wins free deck, vows to use it as momentum to help others

NORTH TONAWANDA, N.Y. (WKBW) — Gerald Tidd has always been someone who's grateful for everything in life.

"That was very nice. I was shocked," Tidd said.

And with his brand new deck, it's no different. In November, Gerald was surprised with a free deck by Decked Out WNY. His daughter submitted him into the free deck giveaway, and he won. Now, Pat Williams and Decked Out WNY installed his new deck just in time for the spring season.

"He's very appreciative of this. He can't wait to get out there and enjoy the weather and his garden out back," Williams said.

Tidd said he wants to get a fire pit out there, hang out with some friends, and look at the stars, but it means a lot more to him than that. He looks at this deck as an opportunity to pay it forward. In his free time, he donates gift cards, clothes, and other utilities to veterans in need at homeless centers.

He said it's been working on this project for over 20 years, and his goal is to get all veterans off the streets. With that dedication to others, Williams said it was a no brainer to gift him the deck, and he's happy Tidd can be outside again to enjoy it.

"It's about time somebody paid it forward to him," Williams said.

