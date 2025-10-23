WEST SENECA, N.Y. (WKBW) — It's extremely rare, but it's possible. Five babies are on the way this winter for Jessica and Jonathan Lottbrein.

"It's a buy 1, get 4 free special, I guess," said Lottbrein. "Even though it is more common with fertility treatments, it still is a very, very low percentage."

They already have two, Hannah, 5, and Brooke, 1. They're each miracles themselves after the couple struggled with fertility.

WATCH: 'Buy 1, get 4 free': West Seneca family expecting quintuplets

'Buy 1, get 4 free': Woman pregnant with quintuplets

"We had already suffered an ectopic pregnancy, and after a year of losing a lot, we were approaching my birthday, and I was ready to give up," said Jessica.

But they didn't. They kept trying and had their first two, then kept trying fertility treatment this year and got pregnant. At their first ultrasound, doctors thought they were having twins.

Jessica Lottbrien The initial ultrasound, which led doctors to think they were twins

"I go back 2 weeks later and we see 3 circles pop up on the screen. I'm like triplets? The nurse practitioner is like no," said Jessica.

No. Quintuplets.

After that initial shock, they had to make some tough decisions. Doctors wanted them to reduce down to twins to reduce the risk.

"We weren't for it. If there wasn't anything wrong, it didn't feel right," said Jonathan.

All five had a strong heartbeat, so they wanted all five to have a chance. Three boys and two girls who aren't giving up, just like their parents.

"They're very active, they have strong heartbeats, they're all chunky. They're full-sized babies," said the couple. "I think it's meant to be, fate."

Jessica Lottbrein All five babies on the ultrasound

They're trying to plan as much as they can, but that's easier said than done. So that's where friends and family come in.

"She's gonna be out of work for a long time, between being possibly on bed rest and then delivery," said Stacey Eastman, her friend and co-worker. "So we're trying to raise some funds, so she can stay out of work as long as she can."

To support Jessica, Jonathan, and their growing family through GoFundMe, click here.