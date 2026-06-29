ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Buffalo Bills have a new founding partner for the newly built Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park. Seneca Resorts and Casinos signed a major deal with the team, announced Monday inside the new Field Club Room.

Kevin Nephew, president & CEO, Seneca Resorts and Casinos, spoke at the announcement.

WKBW New field club inside Highmark Stadium.

"The stadium is built on our land...and we are here to share this announcement," Nephew said.

Nephew explained that the partnership had been nearly a year in the making.

"How did this all come about? Buckley asked. “Probably almost a year...we've been talking with the Buffalo Bills...and we wanted to build more than just a partnership...we talk about a collaboration into the future," Nephew said.

WKBW Kevin Nephew, president & CEO, Seneca Resorts and Casinos, spoke at the announcement.

Seneca Resorts and Casinos will also sponsor the Bills Legends Community. Bills leadership honored the nation, calling the Seneca an "incredible partner."

Pete Guelliete, chief operating officer at the Buffalo Bills, reflected on the significance of the location.

"I think it's great...you know this is ancestral land...and we're happy we are on it and I think it makes this partnership even more meaningful," Guelliete said.

Guelliete also addressed concerns about access to the VIP club for those who may not be able to afford it, including members of the Seneca Nation.

WATCH: Buffalo Bills & Seneca Resorts & Casinos announce founding partnership at Highmark Stadium

Buffalo Bills & Seneca Resorts & Casinos announce founding partnership at Highmark Stadium

"What do you say some that feel like they will never be able to get into here...and enjoy this...there's disparities on the Seneca Nation...there's disparities throughout our community...what do you say to those folks who might be critical of that?" I asked.

"I think we're going to try to get people in here as much as possible...we have a number of events lined up...if we can find things that are more public-facing that people can be a part of, we're going to keep striving to do that," Guelliete said.

The VIP Field Club Room sits at field level at the stadium. Also in the works is a new art installation at the 300 level, created to highlight the Seneca's past and present.

The artist behind the installation spoke about the goal of the work.

WKBW Inside the new VIP Field Club room.

"And the main thing that I wanted people to understand...was just how vital and thriving we are as a people today," said Caleb Abrams, artist.

One younger member of the Seneca Nation, 16-year-old Michael Bovanizer, told 7 News that as both a member of the nation and a Buffalo Bills fan, he is proud to see his heritage promoted in the new stadium.

WKBW Michael Bovanizer, 16, a member of the Seneca Nation of Indians, was invited to the event.

"It's awesome that everyone came out here to represent our culture...and let everyone know we are still here as a people and as a nation," Michael Bovanizer said. "It is good to honor our culture and our ancestors, that's been here long before us, and we need to keep going on for generations to come."

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.