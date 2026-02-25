Buffalo Bills hold job fair to fill part-time positions for 2026 season at the new Highmark Stadium

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Buffalo Bills hosted a game day job fair on Wednesday at the Bills Field House on One Bills Drive, drawing dozens of job seekers hoping to land a part-time role with the team for the 2026 NFL season.

Zach Rutkowski, the Senior Director of Guest Experience for the Bills, said his team was looking to hire around 125 part-time positions for the upcoming season at the new Highmark Stadium.

"Just trying to fill a lot of open positions that we have," Rutkowski said.

Rutkowski said the available roles span a wide range of responsibilities, all focused on enhancing the game day experience for fans.

"Anything from elevator operator, it's funny we've been talking about that position, we had six fan-facing elevators in the old Highmark Stadium, we've got 27 in the new stadium," Rutkowski said. "So that's a position we have. Ticket greeters, ushers, kind of what we call our premium hospitality, which is ambassadors and ticket greeters and ushers in our premium spaces, our clubs, suites, things like that."

Each applicant sat down with a guest experience team member for an interview, with qualified candidates receiving immediate offers.

"We're doing on-the-spot offers," Rutkowski said.

James Duerr of Buffalo was among the applicants who lined up with a resume in hand, saying he came out looking for a specific opportunity.

"I'm retired now from the beverage business, so looking for an opportunity to get a game day ambassador job with the Bills," Duerr said.

Duerr said he walked away with good news.

"She said I'd be hired depending on my background check," Duerr said.

For the longtime Bills fan, the chance to work inside the team's new home was something he didn't want to pass up.

"It's exciting. In a brand new building, and you know, we're getting out of the old building, it's a great opportunity, once in a lifetime opportunity," Duerr said.

Those who missed today's job fair can find open positions on the careers page on the Bills website here.