HAMBURG, N.Y. (WKBW) — On Monday, as powerful winds whipped through Western New York, a BMW, which police confirmed was stolen out of Buffalo, was left in the parking lot at Hoak's in Hamburg with all of its windows down.

For hours, it was pummeled with waves, filling up with lake water. This was the scene outside of Hoak's around noon on Monday.

Powerful winds cause massive waves along Lake Erie shoreline

We went back out to Hoak's on Tuesday, and the BMW is still there, and now it's covered in ice. This was the scene outside of Hoak's around noon on Tuesday.

BMW that was reportedly stolen and abandoned at Hoak's in Hamburg now covered in ice

We reached back out on Tuesday to see if police know who the owner is or when it might be recovered and we are still waiting to hear back.

While we were there, many people stopped out to see the vehicle and the power of Lake Erie and the winds.