Strong winds whip up massive waves on Lake Erie, freezing over parts of Hamburg

HAMBURG, N.Y. (WKBW) — Winds that exceeded 70 mph caused massive waves along the Lake Erie shore in Hamburg on Monday.

A BMW, which police confirmed was stolen out of Buffalo, was left parked in the parking lot of Hoak's with all of its windows down. For hours, it was pummeled with waves, filling up with lake water.

"This is Buffalo," said Kevin Gannon.

Trees, power lines, and blades of grass near the lake were all encased in a thick layer of ice from the constant waves. The feels-like temperature was in the negatives.

The waves tossed logs and branches onto land. Part of Route 5 was closed. The Skyway was closed on Monday morning due to the weather, and remains shut down as of Monday night.

The conditions intensified from morning to afternoon. A travel advisory is in effect as of Monday night.