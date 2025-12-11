WEST SENECA, N.Y. (WKBW) — What started in the kitchen as a fun hobby for a Southtowns couple is now a full-time business in Southgate Plaza. Their top employee, Jackson, has four legs and a tail.

"He will greet you at the door," said Nicole Hahn, co-owner. "He's the mascot, and he knows it."

Taylor Epps Jackson, the face of Corgi Candle

His face is on every Corgi Candle. It started because the candles Nicole was lighting were bothering her boyfriend's asthma.

"And I couldn't breathe," said Cody Pinelli, co-owner. "We just bought a random soy-making candle kit, more and more people started liking it and suggesting we start a business."

Now, they sell 7 and 14 oz candles, oil diffusers, wax melts and more. They even have a Josh Allen candle.

"I've come in a few times. I'm back today for Christmas," said Dawn Flierl. "I've burned probably 15 of them."

WATCH: 'All handmade': Couple opens eco-friendly, corgi-themed candle business in West Seneca

'All handmade': Couple opens eco-friendly, corgi-themed candle business in West Seneca

These candles are all hand-poured in-house, eco-friendly and come with a handwritten thank-you note.

"To see consumers backing up what we thought might be a good idea, I almost can't put into words how special it is," said Pinelli.

And as candle lovers and dog lovers, they're partnering with local animal organizations.

In 2026, they'll sell an SPCA Serving Erie County candle with a portion of the proceeds going to the organization.

Click here for their website.