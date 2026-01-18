'A world record': 95-year-old West Seneca man makes history at Rubik's Cube competition

WEST SENECA, N.Y. (WKBW) — It started as a hobby in the 1970's. In 2026, Frank Zieminski etched his name in Rubik's Cube history, breaking three world records.

"I was relieved," said Zieminski. "It’s different doing it by yourself and under pressure like that against the clock, I get a little flustered."

At Two Buffalo Cube Days 2026, he beat the record with a time of 5:49. He now has the fastest time in the senior category, becoming the oldest person to solve a 3x3 cube at the age of 95.

His friends and family showed up to support him.

"Oh, we’re just so thrilled for him, you know, and he’s been such a great dad to us our whole life," said his daughters, Mary Metz and Kathy Wentlang. "When he puts his mind to something, he gives it 100% and sees it through."

Which is why he didn't stop at just one world record; he got two more.

"Feels great," said Zieminski. "It was easier than I thought it was gonna be, really."

He also set 2x2 records in the senior category, one for a single solve and another for the best average time for three solves.

Frank solving the 3x3 cube

"We thought maybe two, we didn’t realize the three," said Metz and Wentlang. "This is our dad’s Super Bowl."

I first caught up with Frank in November. He told me that his renewed passion for cubing started when he found the Buffalo Speed Cube Club, which meets at the Orchard Park Library.

His cubing teammates also competed and were there to cheer him on. He plans to keep cubing and competing.