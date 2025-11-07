'A lot of fun': Meet the 94-year-old who joined a speed Rubik's Cube club in Orchard Park

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Rubik's Cube first came on the scene in the 1970s, when Frank Zieminski was in his 40s. Now in his 90s, he's still solving the puzzle.

"It's relaxing," said Zieminski. "I didn't use the cube for many years, then I decided to do it again."

When he heard the Orchard Park Library hosted the Buffalo Speed Cube Club on Tuesday nights, he decided to stop by.

"I thought he was a grandparent or a parent of one of the cubers. Like he brought a cuber, but he was a cuber himself, and I think that's really cool," said Owen Lowicki, the Cube Master of the club.

The members of the club range from 8 to about 16, so when Frank showed up, the group was in awe.

"That's amazing," said Carter Szkatulski, of North Collins. "Because we have videos that he can watch, he taught himself."

Taylor Epps Frank and his algorithm sheet

Frank still has his cheat sheet that he made with the algorithms from the 1970s.

"The kids have a new method now, so I wanted to find out what they're doing," said Zieminski. "I don't think I could do it in 2 minutes, but I think I could do it in 5!"

And if he does it in under 5 minutes at a competition in January, he will be a world record holder.

"That would be cool," said Zieminski.

His close-knit cubing community has full confidence that he can get it done and make his mark on the cubing world, one turn at a time.