'A safety nightmare': Neighbor suing Orchard Park over proposed gas station near new Bills stadium

TOWN OF ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WKBW) — There's a legal battle brewing over the construction of a gas station in Orchard Park just down the street from the new Bills stadium, at the Big Tree Road and Abbott Road.

"A terrible situation that we have no choice in," said Gary Trella, who filed the suit. "They put a project where they want it and they don't think about the people that live around it."

In 2024, the Town Board gave the okay for Ellicott Development to bring in a Crosby's convenience store, along with a gas station, including a pick-up window and driveway access to Abbott Road.

Taylor Epps The lot where the proposed Crosby's would live

The next nearest gas station is less than a mile away, a Mobil at Southwestern and Abbott.

Trella, who lives on Abbott, says a special exception use permit and approvals for variances should never have been granted. Trella is now suing both the Town of Orchard Park and the Zoning Board of Appeals.

"It's a repeated pattern, we voice our opinions and they just vote the way they want," said David Bugenhagen, who lives on Big Tree.

The Concerns

Neighbors have been attending public hearings about this and speaking up for months, citing issues with safety and quality of life.

They say the intersection, especially on game days, is already very busy and lacks sidewalks. The fear is that traffic from the gas station and added driveway access will only make things more dangerous.

It's also about quality of life.

"All the commotion, all the noise all the people pulling in with their radios blaring, all the fumes," said Bugenhagen. "It just seems the people that are gonna pay the price for this are me and my neighbors and people who love to use this place."

The lawsuit

Hurwitz Fine, the firm representing the town, is trying to get the case dismissed. There's a court date to discuss this on August 19.

"If the cases get dismissed or if I lose, I will file for an appeal the next day," said Trella, who's representing himself in the case.

I reached out to the Orchard Park Town Supervisor and Ellicott Development for comment and have not yet heard back. Michael Perley with Hurwitz Fine says they do not comment on pending litigation.