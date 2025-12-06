EAST AURORA, N.Y. (WKBW) — We've got the North Pole already, but East Aurora is throwing a hat in the ring when it comes to being a winter wonderland.

For the first time, the East Aurora Rotary Club put together three weekends of holiday magic, modeled after European winter markets, at the Roycroft Campus.

"We saw an opportunity to do something like this in East Aurora, and we took it," said Joel Brandon, Creative Director. "As it gets colder, we don't see enough of each other. This is a great way to get out here and see what Rotary does and see what the community has to offer."

WATCH: First East Aurora Wonderland kicks off at Roycroft Campus

'A celebration of the season': First East Aurora Wonderland kicks off at Roycroft Campus

Mr. and Mrs. Claus will be there, they're selling trees, they have photo-ops and all kinds of vendors.

"We do participate in a couple of other markets, but I just love the feeling of this one; we like that it's a family-oriented Christmas market," said Jeanne Lang from Thistle Creek Alpaca Farm.

There's a big tree in the middle, holiday music, hot cocoa, alpacas in winter scarves and more.

"It's right out of a Hallmark movie, I think this is gonna be really successful," said Marjorie Sanders, vendor from Catering by Marjorie.

Taylor Epps Marjorie at her booth

They plan to keep this thing going, with novelty mugs you can collect year after year.

Days & Times

Weekend #1

Friday, Dec 5 from 12–8pm

Saturday, Dec 6 from 10am–8pm

Sunday, Dec 7 from 12–4pm

Weekend #2

Friday, Dec 12 from 12–8pm

Saturday, Dec 13 from 10am–8pm

Sunday, Dec 14 from 12–4pm

Weekend #3

Friday, Dec 19 from 12–8pm

Saturday, Dec 20 from 10am–5pm