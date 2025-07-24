'10 out of 10': Check out the 41 new food items you can try at the Erie County Fair

HAMBURG, N.Y. (WKBW) — The best 12 days of summer are around the corner and let's face it, we're all there for the good eats.
"And they're always trying to bring in something new," said Michael from Waffle Wagon.
There are 41 new food options this year. Including some from your long-time favorites and some from newbies.
"This is our debut year this year," said DJ Perri of Pizza Amore the Detroit Way. "Nothing like you'll ever see anywhere else. It's crazy. A lot of work a lot of people and a lot of fun."
Here's the full list:
1. New York Style Gyro - Authentic Greek Foods
2. Philly Cheesesteak Pierogi- Babcia's Pierogi
3. Mexican Street Corn Potato - Spud-tastic Potato
4. Boom Boom Chicken Mac- Brody's Mac & Cheese
5. Hogfries- Brody's BBQ
6. Pineapple Pork Sandwich- Brazilian Bowls
7. 716 Loaded Bison Pickle Chips- Chester's Gators & Taters
8. Boba Bowl Sampler- Boba Tea
9. Buffalo Chicken Wonton- Eastern Pearl
10. Flaming Hot Fries- Millennium Chips
11. Belly Melon Taco- BoBo's Taco Box
12. Dilly Cob- The Crafted Cob
13. The Tailgater- Josh's Delicious Tacos
14. Fly with the Bills Baked Potato- Carolina Pork BBQ Baked Potato
15. Pizza Amore Detroit Style Pizza- Pizza Amore "The Detroit Way"
16. Buffalo Meatballs- Sal's Pasta Shoppe
17. Pizza Bomb- Salvatore's Pizza
18. Waffle Grilled Cheese- The Big Cheese
19. Pistachio Pesto Perfection- The Gnocchi Co.
20. Loaded Corn-Waffle Dog- Waffle Wagon
21. Papa Loca-Taqueria Illegal
22. Flaming Hot Cheetos Blooming Onion- Korean Corn Dogs
23. Chocolate Chip-Brownie Bomb- The Cookie Barn
24. Lime Margarita Cheesecake Pierogi- Babcia's Pierogi
25. Sundae in a Bag- The Original Barbie's Ice Cream Shoppe
26. Chocolate Tap
27. Cinnamon Sugar Bites- Pretzalo
28. Hawaiian Crumble Sundae- Dippin' Dots
29. Apple Fritters- Piccolo's Sugar Waffles
30. Cookie Butter Frozen Cheesecake Polar Bear Concessions
31. Cookie Butter Sandwich Extravaganza- Polar Bear Homemade Ice Cream
32. Cinnamon Sugar Pillows- The Gnocchi Co.
33. Dubai Chocolate Bites- Venus
34. Snack Attack- Waffle Wagon
35. Dirty Soda- Grandma Rose's Birch Beer Emporium
36. Chocolate Chip Cold Brew Latte- The Cookie Barn
37. The Boba Bucket- Boba Tea
38. Buffalo Smoothie- Jungle Juice Smoothies
39. Watermelon Jalapeño Refresher- BoBo's Taco Box
40. Dr. Pepper & Pickles- Korean Corn Dog
41. Fruity Pebbles Shake- Ice Cream Shoppe