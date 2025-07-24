'10 out of 10': Check out the 41 new food items you can try at the Erie County Fair

HAMBURG, N.Y. (WKBW) — The best 12 days of summer are around the corner and let's face it, we're all there for the good eats.

"And they're always trying to bring in something new," said Michael from Waffle Wagon.

Taylor Epps Michael from Waffle Wagon showing off this year's sweet treat

There are 41 new food options this year. Including some from your long-time favorites and some from newbies.

"This is our debut year this year," said DJ Perri of Pizza Amore the Detroit Way. "Nothing like you'll ever see anywhere else. It's crazy. A lot of work a lot of people and a lot of fun."

Taylor Epps Boba sampler from Beyond Boba

Here's the full list:

1. New York Style Gyro - Authentic Greek Foods

2. Philly Cheesesteak Pierogi- Babcia's Pierogi

3. Mexican Street Corn Potato - Spud-tastic Potato

4. Boom Boom Chicken Mac- Brody's Mac & Cheese

5. Hogfries- Brody's BBQ

6. Pineapple Pork Sandwich- Brazilian Bowls

7. 716 Loaded Bison Pickle Chips- Chester's Gators & Taters

8. Boba Bowl Sampler- Boba Tea

9. Buffalo Chicken Wonton- Eastern Pearl

10. Flaming Hot Fries- Millennium Chips

11. Belly Melon Taco- BoBo's Taco Box

12. Dilly Cob- The Crafted Cob

13. The Tailgater- Josh's Delicious Tacos

14. Fly with the Bills Baked Potato- Carolina Pork BBQ Baked Potato

15. Pizza Amore Detroit Style Pizza- Pizza Amore "The Detroit Way"

16. Buffalo Meatballs- Sal's Pasta Shoppe

17. Pizza Bomb- Salvatore's Pizza

18. Waffle Grilled Cheese- The Big Cheese

19. Pistachio Pesto Perfection- The Gnocchi Co.

20. Loaded Corn-Waffle Dog- Waffle Wagon

21. Papa Loca-Taqueria Illegal

22. Flaming Hot Cheetos Blooming Onion- Korean Corn Dogs

23. Chocolate Chip-Brownie Bomb- The Cookie Barn

24. Lime Margarita Cheesecake Pierogi- Babcia's Pierogi

25. Sundae in a Bag- The Original Barbie's Ice Cream Shoppe

26. Chocolate Tap

27. Cinnamon Sugar Bites- Pretzalo

28. Hawaiian Crumble Sundae- Dippin' Dots

29. Apple Fritters- Piccolo's Sugar Waffles

30. Cookie Butter Frozen Cheesecake Polar Bear Concessions

31. Cookie Butter Sandwich Extravaganza- Polar Bear Homemade Ice Cream

32. Cinnamon Sugar Pillows- The Gnocchi Co.

33. Dubai Chocolate Bites- Venus

34. Snack Attack- Waffle Wagon

35. Dirty Soda- Grandma Rose's Birch Beer Emporium

36. Chocolate Chip Cold Brew Latte- The Cookie Barn

37. The Boba Bucket- Boba Tea

38. Buffalo Smoothie- Jungle Juice Smoothies

39. Watermelon Jalapeño Refresher- BoBo's Taco Box

40. Dr. Pepper & Pickles- Korean Corn Dog

41. Fruity Pebbles Shake- Ice Cream Shoppe