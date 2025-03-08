'Very sad': Hundreds pay final respects to beloved Ellicottville first responder

ELLICOTTVILLE, N.Y. (WKBW) — On Friday, Zachary Golley was laid to rest in Ellicottville, where he dedicated most of his life to helping others.

Dozens of first responders sounded the sirens during a procession down Washington Street on Friday afternoon. The 24-year-old was killed last week in a crash.

"Never expected it to be someone you know," said Trey Clauss of City Garage Ski Shop.

Clauss said Golley helped out around the store when he was a teen.

"Whenever we needed a hand with hauling boxes or moving skis for the season, he was always one of our go-to young teens in town who would lend a hand," explained Clauss.

Dozens lined Washington Street for Friday's procession. Firefighters from Salamanca and Allegany flew an American flag over Washington Street. Allegany Engine Company also took over firefighter duties in Ellicottville Friday so Golley's loved ones could attend the funeral.

“It's times like this that the entire fire family and community come together to help each other out," said Lucas Johnson, Allegany Firefighter.

Municipal trucks were also in the procession as Golley worked for DPW in Salamanca and Cattaraugus County. He most recently worked for the Village of Ellicottville.

Golley was a certified EMT and had been with the Ellicottville Volunteer Fire Department since he was a kid. He was known to always have a smile on his face, and as a skilled worker, he was a "Zach of all trades"

Golley is survived by many loving family and friends, including his parents, three sisters, fiance and baby girl.

A GoFundMe has been created to provide his family with financial support.