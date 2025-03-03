Ellicottville mourns the loss of beloved first responder

ELLICOTTVILLE, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Ellicottville community is mourning the loss of a beloved first responder.

Ellicottville Volunteer Fire Department Assistant Chief, 24-year-old Zachary M. Golley, died on March 1 as a result of injuries sustained in an automobile accident, according to his obituary.

There has been an outpouring of support from the community following his death.

"It is with great sorrow that we inform you of another tragic loss within our community. Yesterday, we lost Zach Golley, a valued member of our public works department and a devoted Ellicottville First Responder. Zach was distinguished by his warm smile and unwavering commitment to helping others. We kindly request that you remember Zach, his loved ones, and the Golley family in your prayers as we collectively mourn this loss," the Village of Ellicottville said in a social media post.

"The Ellicottville Police Department and its members mourn the profound loss of a cherished member of our community and a true friend to everyone within the department. Zach Golley was the embodiment of selflessness and heroism, always going above and beyond in his service to others. His dedication and kindness left an indelible mark on every member of the police department.

Zach touched each of our lives in a unique and meaningful way, and his presence will be deeply missed. We are forever grateful for his contributions and the positive impact he made, not just in our department, but in the community he served with unwavering commitment.

Zach, you will never be forgotten, and the men and women of the Ellicottville Police Department will forever carry your memory in our hearts. You will be missed, but never replaced," the Ellicottville Police Department said in a social media post.

A GoFundMe has been created to provide his family with financial support.