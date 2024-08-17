Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsSouthern Tier

Actions

Three shootings in two days in Jamestown, two people with life-threatening injuries

Jamestown police are investigating three individual shootings all taking place within two days. All are believed to be targeted incidents.
Posted
and last updated

JAMESTOWN, N.Y. (WKBW) — Jamestown police are investigating three individual shootings all taking place within two days.

  • The first victim was shot in a downtown establishment early Friday morning, being treated for life-threatening injuries
  • The second victim was shot on Prendergast Avenue on Friday and is out of the hospital
  • The third victim was shot around 1 a.m. Saturday morning on Victoria Avenue, with serious life-threatening injuries

With the Saturday incident, police have arrested Juan Tufino, Jr., charging him with weapons possession. More charges are pending.
Police are still looking for suspects in the other two.

All incidents are believed to be incidents where the offender knew the victim.

Anyone with information about any of these incidents is asked to contact the Jamestown Police Department at 716-483-7537.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
wkbw_50662_7Things_Social_1024x512_w.jpg

Plan your weekend with these 7 things to do!