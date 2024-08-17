Three shootings in two days in Jamestown, two people with life-threatening injuries

JAMESTOWN, N.Y. (WKBW) — Jamestown police are investigating three individual shootings all taking place within two days.



The first victim was shot in a downtown establishment early Friday morning, being treated for life-threatening injuries

The second victim was shot on Prendergast Avenue on Friday and is out of the hospital

The third victim was shot around 1 a.m. Saturday morning on Victoria Avenue, with serious life-threatening injuries

With the Saturday incident, police have arrested Juan Tufino, Jr., charging him with weapons possession. More charges are pending.

Police are still looking for suspects in the other two.

All incidents are believed to be incidents where the offender knew the victim.

Anyone with information about any of these incidents is asked to contact the Jamestown Police Department at 716-483-7537.