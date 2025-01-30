‘They're horrible’: Southern Tier continues sharing FedEx delivery troubles; FedEx doesn’t answer questions

BELFAST, N.Y. (WKBW) — Residents in Allegany County and surrounding areas continue to voice their frustrations over FedEx delivery issues, with packages reportedly left in snow banks or ditches.

Since the initial report aired, neighbors from southern Erie and Cattaraugus counties have also reported similar delivery problems.

WKBW

Others have described the experience as an 'Easter egg hunt' to locate their packages.

FedEx originally provided a statement telling customers to contact 1-800-GO-FEDEX with issues, but I’m told by multiple people that they have attempted to contact FedEx customer service, but their complaints have not led to any changes.

WKBW

I reached out to FedEx with specific questions regarding the delivery issues in Western New York, that I’m told have gone on for months if not years, but has not received any answers.

WKBW

As customers continue to face delivery challenges, you can contact local lawmakers.

In Allegany and Cattaraugus counties, those representatives are Assemblyman Joe Sempolinski (NYS 148), NYS Senator George Borrello and Congressman Nicholas Langworthy.

You can also file a complaint with the Better Business Bureau at BBB.org.