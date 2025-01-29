'It’s just FedEx': Allegany County residents fed up with FedEx delivery issues

BELFAST, N.Y. (WKBW) — Residents in Allegany County are expressing frustration over ongoing delivery issues with FedEx. Complaints range from packages "delivered" miles away from their destination to significant delays.

Jackie Abbott, a resident of Fillmore, reported that her FedEx deliveries are often left in random locations rather than the specified spot on her deck, which she prefers due to her herniated disks.

"It’s just FedEx…I have requested them specifically to put packages when they come here on my deck because it's covered, out of the weather, and they just leave it wherever," Abbott said. “I can’t lift them, so thank God I have wonderful neighbors. They will come and help me lift stuff or get it up here on the deck so I can get it in the house.”

Meanwhile, James Mason, owner of JRM Equipment, has experienced delays of up to two and a half weeks for deliveries from FedEx's Buffalo warehouse.

"Between a two-to-two-and-a-half-week issue of getting parts from their warehouse in Buffalo to our location here," Mason said.

Mason has since switched to using UPS for his business deliveries due to these persistent issues.

The Belfast community page has become a hub for residents to share their FedEx delivery woes, with many expressing similar frustrations about delayed or misplaced packages.

FedEx sent this statement to me:

“I can assure you that our team is working tirelessly to deliver everyone’s packages. We appreciate everyone’s patience as we work through the winter weather, and recommend that customers with questions about shipments track their packages on http://fedex.com [fedex.com] or call 1-800-GO-FEDEX.”

However, Abbott and Mason assert that these problems have persisted beyond just the winter months.

