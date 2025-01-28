'It's a wonderful place': Shining a spotlight on Northern Chautauqua Catholic School

DUNKIRK, NY (WKBW) — As Catholic Schools Week takes place across Western New York, students and teachers are coming together to celebrate the unique education that Catholic schools provide.

For the Northern Chautauqua Catholic School in Dunkirk, this week also offers an opportunity to share why students love being part of their school community.

WKBW Northern Chautauqua Catholic School.

Located in the heart of Dunkirk, Northern Chautauqua Catholic School is a small, private school serving students from Pre-K through 8th grade. With just 125 students enrolled, the school is fostering an environment that is not only academically enriching but also deeply rooted in faith.

A Close-Knit Community Focused on Faith

Students at Northern Chautauqua Catholic School are quick to highlight what makes their school special: the sense of community and the strong emphasis on Catholic values.

Scarlett Milliman-Stankey, a student at the school, shared that the teachers are “really kind and nice,” and that the smaller class sizes allow for more personal attention.

WKBW Students at Northern Chautauqua Catholic School.

"That our class is super small and that we can have more time to do things," added fellow student Lily Golem, noting that the smaller environment makes learning more enjoyable.

If you're not familiar with Catholic education, it's faith-based, with Catholic values integrated into the curriculum and students here told me they love it.

"You get to learn their religion, you get closer to God," Scarlett said, emphasizing how the faith-based approach helps her feel supported. "Whenever I need help or feel uncomfortable, I can pray to God."

Other students echoed those feelings.

WKBW Faith-based blended into teaching at Northern Chautauqua Catholic School.

“What does it mean to you to come to a Catholic school?” I asked.

“A lot...you get closer relationships with God,” said Mason Pickens, a third grader.

“I like that I can get closer to my religion, and we're all just so close here, so you know, all your teachers’ names and everyone's name,” commented Lilly Mancuso.

“Is it a great school to be at every day?” I asked.

“It’s amazing,” responded Mancuso.

A Strong Foundation for Growth

There is a positive vibe inside the school where about 125 students attend.

“125 is a very good number," said Principal Paul Pinto. "Traditionally you want to be above 100…we have the capacity to go even beyond that."

WKBW Principal Paul Pinto.

Principal Pinto began his leadership at this school just this week.

Pinto said it’s a “regional school," different than a traditional diocesan school.

“Legally, what that means is our board of trustees now have some additional powers to maintain an operational school, not only through its budget but through its final decision making,” Pinto explained.

The school focuses on fundraising efforts, building its endowment, and fostering benefactor relationships, all while still benefiting from the programs provided by the Diocese.

Teachers and Students Thrive Together

Kindergarten teacher Karen Nalepa described the school as "fantastic," praising the ability to keep class sizes small to meet students’ needs.

"Once you step in our building, you're going to want to be here," Nalepa said. "It's a wonderful place. The staff is incredible."

WKBW Kindergarten teacher Karen Nalepa.

Nalepa is also very supportive of leading children in their faith.

“I love that we pray with the children," Nalepa said. "I love that we can teach the children and help them grow with their relationship with the lord."

Students like Mancuso agree, describing how the school’s tight-knit atmosphere makes everyone feel connected.

"We're all just so close here," Mancuso said. "You know everyone’s name, your teachers’ names, and it's amazing."

Mancuso’s younger sister, Cassie, a seventh grader likes the one-on-one attention available to students.

WKBW Northern Chautauqua Catholic School classroom.

“If you need extra help in classes, you can get more attention from teachers,” Mancuso said.