'Thank you': Hundreds of letters sent to WWII veteran celebrating his 100th birthday

JAMESTOWN, N.Y. (WKBW) — WWII veteran James Currie Jr’s family asked the community to write him letters to celebrate his 100th birthday. The community heard that request and answered with hundreds of letters and cards.

WKBW James Currie Jr. spent his first full day at 100 years old with 7 News reporter Derek Heid.

James is a World War II Navy Seabees veteran who celebrated his 100th birthday on Sunday. His birthday wish was cards from everybody both near and far.

I spoke to James a few days before he turned 100 and helped spread his request. You can watch my previous report below and read more here. ‘I’m really grateful’: Family asks community to write cards for WWII vet celebrating 100th birthday

That birthday wish came true in a big way, with 380 birthday cards received and even more on the way.

So many cards that James’ daughter, Laurie Proia, filled up all his walls with them.

WKBW James' living room has hundreds of birthday cards as wall decor.

“I got a lot of cards…I like the people [who wrote them],” James said.

Letters came from all over. Students at both Buffalo and Jamestown schools sent well wishes and thank you’s came from families as far away as Colorado and Wisconsin.

Some letters even included presents.

WKBW One letter came with a copy of a newspaper from August 15, 1945.

A way to celebrate and thank a true hometown hero.