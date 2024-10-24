‘I’m really grateful’: Family asking the community to write cards for WWII veteran celebrating 100th birthday

JAMESTOWN, N.Y. — A World War II veteran in Jamestown will turn 100 on November 3, and his family hopes you send him a card or a letter to celebrate his milestone birthday with him.

James Currie Jr. from Jamestown is the young age of 99, and he is just a few days away from turning 100.

WKBW James Currie Jr. spent his Thursday afternoon chatting with 7 News reporter Derek Heid about his time in the service.

“Did you ever expect that you would make it to 100?”

"No, never thought,” James said. “Just my age, I have done so much work.”

All that work was from James’ time as a tradesman. He made tools and parts for cars most of his adult life, skills he learned while serving in the military during World War II.

From 1943 until 1946, James served in the Navy as a “Seabee,” a specialized construction unit that supports the military by building things like roads, bunkers, airfields and bases.

WKBW James Currie Jr. has lived in Jamestown for nearly all of his 99-year life.

“[I was] overseas, Okinawa, I ended up through Pearl Harbor,” James said. “[I was] operating machines, old bulldozers and shovels… That was a good job.”

James is a father of four, grandfather of 11, and great-grandfather of five. His family wants to do something special to celebrate his milestone birthday.

James’ eldest daughter Laurie and her siblings are asking everybody near and far to write their dad a letter to celebrate his birthday with him.

“Hopefully he will get lots of reactions to the request for cards and he will get to know how much people love him,” Laurie said. “Hopefully [he will] be encouraged to keep moving towards 100.”

