'Overwhelming': The Village of Cassadaga digging out from over 4 feet of snow

CASSADAGA, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Village of Cassadaga in Chautauqua County is the leader in the clubhouse when it comes to snow totals from Western New York's first winter storm of the year.

During the lake effect snow storm, Cassadaga received over 51 inches of snow, or just over four and a half feet of white stuff.

I drove to the Village of Cassadaga on Monday to catch up with residents who were digging out, along with the Mayor of Cassadaga William Dorman.

"This is the most snow I can remember seeing in my lifetime," said Sarah Meder who was brushing off a truck she just pulled out of the snow with her sister.

"A winter wonderland that's for sure," added Payton Meder.

"20 years ago we used to get snow like this, just not all at once," said Dave Harroun who was finishing clearing off his driveway with a snowblower. When asked how he would describe the snow Harroun told me "overwhelming,"