‘Nutrition is absolutely critical’: Governor Kathy Hochul wants free meals for all students

SALAMANCA, N.Y. (WKBW) — Governor Kathy Hochul wants to make sure more than 2.7 million students across the state get free breakfast and lunch at school, and while many students already have access to free school meals, including in Buffalo Public Schools, the governor's office says her plan would extend that program to an additional 300,000 students.

“In the wealthiest country in the world, this can no longer be tolerated, not in America and definitely not in the great state of New York,” declared Governor Hochul.

WKBW Governor Kathy Hochul proposing free meals for all students.



Hochul appeared at Westbury Middle School Friday near Long Island to announce her proposal saying too many kids are facing “food insecurity”.

According to the Hochul administration, this program could save parents $165 on groceries per child each month. This would save families, on average, about $2,000 a year on groceries.

WKBW Salamanca students eating lunch.

Experts say when kids are fueled up they perform better.

"Nutrition is absolutely critical, not only to the development of students but also academically,” explained Mark Beehler, superintendent, Salamanca Central School District.

WKBW Mark Beehler, superintendent, Salamanca Central School District.

I met with Salamanca Schools Superintendent Beehler. 75 percent of his students live in poverty and receive free meals through a federally funded program, and he says it's helping.

"We have found that it has eliminated a lot of other issues and problems that schools might occur because students are hungry when they come to school, so having that opportunity to have some food right off in the morning really makes everything go smoother for the rest,” Beehler noted.

"That is something that is needed,” replied Kaine Kelly, superintendent, Randolph Central School District.

WKBW Kaine Kelly, superintendent, Randolph Central School District.



I also spoke with Randolph Schools Superintendent Kelly who was visiting the Salamanca cafeterias Friday as he considers upgrades in his district.

Kelly tells me the governor's proposal would be a game-changer.”

WKBW Inside Salamanca school cafeteria.

"A lot of students, we're feeding them upwards of one, two or three meals a day and the one thing we often talk about is we have kids who get basketballs from us. They get basketball jerseys from us. We give them computers to get their education, why wouldn't we be giving them food as well?” Kelly said.

Salamanca Food Service Manager John Haley tells me it will be amazing if the state approves the program because it will also help provide more nutritional options.

WKBW Salamanca Food Service Manager John Haley.

“Our kids eat nutritious meals and just to see that across the board, across the state, is amazing. It's something that everyone's been pushing for,” Haley remarked.

Salamanca students who are already receiving free breakfast and lunch tell me they like the variety that's served up here in their cafeteria.

WKBW Kammi, is a sixth grader at Salamanca Schools.

“I like the yogurt with blueberries, and I also like celery with peanut butter,” replied Kammi.

Salamanca sixth grader Kammi tells me she also likes to get fruits and vegetables, and sixth grader Ryan had a 'heaping helping' of broccoli.

WKBW Ryan, sixth grader, included broccoli with his lunch.

“Do you like broccoli?” Buckley asked. “Yeah,” Ryan responded. “What do you like about it?” Buckley quested. “Umm, I don't know. It just tastes good,” answered Ryan.

This proposal will be in the governor’s 2025 State of the State Affordability Agenda. If approved, it would be the first time in state history every student could eat for free.



