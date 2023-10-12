'Nobody knew that was coming': Expanded UAW strike could trickle down to local Ford plant

WOODLAWN, NY (WKBW) — The United Auto Workers strike is now in its fourth week as the union continues to negotiate with major automakers on a new contract.

While no Western New York plants have joined the strike yet, there are now concerns about a "trickle-down effect” as more than 8,000 workers walked off the job at the Ford Plant in Kentucky Wednesday.

WKBW UAW members walk off the job at Ford in Kentucky.

7 News Senior Reporter Eileen Buckley has learned this could directly impact the Buffalo Ford Stamping Plant.

“If we stand up and fight — if we stay united, united we win. Divided we beg,” remarked Ray Jensen, assistant director, UAW Region 9.

Jensen tells me the Ford Kentucky truck plant is the “most profitable” Ford facility, but it's now the latest plant on strike.

“Nobody knew that was coming. Apparently, they had a meeting with Ford and Ford presented the same offer that they did two weeks ago with no improvements,” Jensen explained.

WKBW Ray Jensen, assistant director, UAW Region 9.

UAW members continue working without a contract fighting for higher pay and better benefits against Ford, General Motors, and Stellantis, but this latest strike could impact 13 different Ford plants including the facility in Woodlawn.

“And one of them is going to be the Buffalo Stamping Plant. They stamp parts for the F-250 the F-350, the Lincoln Navigator, and the Ford Expedition,” Jensen noted.

WKBW Outside Buffalo Stamping Plant.

There are more than 800 workers here at the Ford Stamping Plant that make important parts that are sent to other assembly facilities.

“But they also supply Oakville Assembly with the Ford Edge. So, it's very extensive. It's very intricate, all these plants are interconnected,” described Jensen. “I’m not exactly sure of the details on who's going to be affected the most or what that is. As the days go by, the inventory that they have in these plants will dwindle down. They only have so many racks or containers for parts. We'll just have to wait and see who's affected and how many, but we don't have that answer right now.”

WKBW Outside Ford plant in Woodlawn.

Jensen tells me there could be "some trickle-down layoffs" at the local Ford plant.

“Unfortunately, nobody wants to be on strike. However, the companies chose to wait seven weeks to bargain and so here we are,” replied Jensen.

WKBW Local UAW members on practice pickets.

The UAW strike against GM has already forced temporary layoffs of 47 workers at the Lockport plant for now they are receiving strike pay but will be eligible for unemployment shortly.

