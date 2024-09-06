'Multiple fatalities': State police investigating deadly fire in Cattaraugus County

TOWN OF YORKSHIRE, N.Y. (WKBW) — New York State Police say a number of people are dead after an early morning house fire in Cattaraugus County.

Crews were called to the home on Creek Road, in the Town of Yorkshire, before 3:00 a.m. Friday.

Yellow police tape surrounds the rubble at the home which appears to be destroyed.

Smoke continues to billow from the rubble.

We've reached out to the Cattaraugus County Sheriff's Office. They will not release any information, instead pointing us to a press release that is supposed to be sent out at a later time.

State police have released some information explaining this is an active investigation and "Troopers and the Bureau of Criminal Investigation are assisting multiple fire departments."

They say this is a single-family home. It's on the other side of Route 16 from Pioneer Senior High School.

It's unclear how this fire started.